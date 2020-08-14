LRT-1 operator defers retrenchment of around 100 employees

(Eagle News)–The Light Rail Manila Corp. has deferred the retrenchment of around 100 of its employees.

The LRMC said in a statement that “while the factual basis behind the redundancy program remains legally valid, LRMC is putting it on hold, for now, to allow the company to recalibrate strategies and continue supporting team members and government partners as long as it can.”

The LRMC said the Department of Transportation had also vowed to extend its support for employees and to find solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Light Rail Manila Corporation has always remained committed to protecting the safety and well-being of its people,” it said.

” We continue to work with our shareholders on strengthening our company and engaging in dialogues with the government,” it added.

Earlier, the LRMC said the reduction in its workforce would have taken place on Sept. 15.

It said this was due to losses it sustained amid the 90 percent decline in ridership with the imposition of community quarantines.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade had ordered the Metro Rail Transit-3, Philippine National Railways, and the Light Rail Transit Authority to absorb the qualified retrenched workers from LRT-1.