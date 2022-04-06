LRT-1 operations suspended from April 14 to 17

(Eagle News) — Light Rail Transit Line 1 operations will be suspended from April 14 to 17.

According to the Light Rail Manila Corp., the temporary suspension of operations was to pave the way for its “annual maintenance activities..”

The LRMC said this was “to continuously provide safe and reliable transportation system.”

The LRT-1 will follow regular operating hours from April 11 to 13, the LRMC said.

Meanwhile, normal operations of the Baclaran to Balintawak line will resume on April 18.

Earlier, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 management also said its train operations would be suspended from April 13 to 17 for maintenance.