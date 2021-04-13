LRT-1 operations suspended for two weekends

(Eagle News) — Light Rail Transit 1 operations are suspended on selected days this April to pave the way for rehabilitation activities.

The Light Rail Manila Corp. said the suspension of operations is from April 17 to 18, and from April 24 to 25.

The LRMC said rehabilitation activities include the maintenance of trains, stations, and various systems and the scheduled replacement of overhead catenary wires.

“The additional days will also accelerate the preparations needed for the commercial use of the new Gen-4 train sets in Q4 2021,” the LRMC said.

The LRMC said the Department of Transportation has confirmed the deployment of public utility buses, running on Route 17 (Monumento to EDSA via Rizal Avenue/Taft Avenue), to support affected commuters.

It said there would be no changes in the service schedule of LRT-1 on weekdays: Northbound train (4:30 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.), southbound train (4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.).

“Thank you for your understanding,” the LRMC said.