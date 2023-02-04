LRMC: Philippines’ first public terminal smart locker system to be launched in LRT-1

(Eagle News) — The Light Rail Manila Corp. has announced a smart locker system will soon be available in Light Rail Transit-1 stations.

LRMC, the LRT-1’s private operator, said once launched in February, the system will be the first of its kind in a public terminal in the country.

The LRMC made the announcement after it inked a deal with the Airspeed Group of Companies to activate PopBox.

The LRMC said PopBox is a smart locker system that enables contactless delivery and allows people to receive their packages more comfortably.

“…(It) will offer efficient and contactless delivery service for the benefit of commuters who wish to use LRT-1 stations as their pick-up point for packages,” the LRMC said.