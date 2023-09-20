LRMC: Longer waiting times for LRT-1 passengers due to rail replacement activities

(Eagle News) — Passengers of the Light Rail Transit-1 can expect longer waiting times from September 20 to 24.

According to its operator, the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), this is because rail replacement activities in the reversing or turnback area of the Baclaran Station, which are part of the company’s continuous railway upgrade program, are scheduled on those days.

It said the temporary closure of this railway section is expected to impact, not just train movements, train deployment, and the usage of station platforms for loading and unloading passengers, but also the train timetable and headway (or the time interval between two successive trains).

Headway is expected to increase from four minutes to approximately five minutes.

The LRMC said LRT-1 operations are set to normalize by next Monday, September 25.

“As the LRT-1 system continues to cater to our growing ridership, LRMC commits to providing a safe and reliable transportation system. We would like to ask for the kind understanding of our commuters and apologize in advance for the temporary inconvenience as we conduct these rail renewal activities needed for improved LRT-1 experience,” LRMC Chief Operating Officer Rolando J. Paulino III said.