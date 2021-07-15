LPA, southwest monsoon to bring rain showers over Ilocos, Abra, Benguet, Palawan

(Eagle News) — Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these conditions were due to the southwest Monsoon affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas and the low pressure area spotted off Ilocos Norte.

According to the weather bureau, so far, the LPA was estimated 140 km northwest of Laoag City.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.