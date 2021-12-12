LPA southeast of Palau intensifies into tropical depression; may enter PAR on Tuesday

(Eagle News) — The low pressure area southeast of Palau and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has intensified into a tropical depression.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, it may enter PAR on Tuesday.

It will be named “Odette” if this happens, the weather bureau said.

According to PAGASA, the weather disturbance is expected to make landfall over the Eastern Visayas-Caraga area, based on its forecast track.

So far, it is located 2,095 km east of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

According to PAGASA, its movement is so far stationary.

“Due to favorable environmental conditions, the tropical cyclone will likely continue to intensify and may reach typhoon category by Tuesday evening or Wednesday early morning,” PAGASA said.