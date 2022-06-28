LPA off Zambales develops into tropical depression

Rains expected as TD “Caloy” enhances monsoon trough, southwest monsoon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The low pressure area off Zambales has developed into tropical depression “Caloy.”

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Caloy” was so far located 395 km west of Iba, and continues to move slowly over the West Philippine Sea.

The tropical depression is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center, and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the monsoon trough and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression “Caloy” will bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by the tropical depression will also bring occasionally gusty conditions reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength over extreme Northern Luzon, and the western sections of Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA said.

Tropical depression “Caloy” is forecast to meander aimlessly today then move generally north northwestward or northwestward, westward on Friday, then turn northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period towards southern China.

“Caloy” may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within 24 hours, PAGASA said.