LPA off Quezon develops into tropical depression; “Butchoy” bringing rains in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area off Quezon has developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the weather disturbance is now called “Butchoy.”

A heavy rainfall warning has been hoisted over Quezon as a result.

Meanwhile,  light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over  Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Bulacan within the next two to three hours.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Tarlac.

 

 

 

 

