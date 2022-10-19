LPA off extreme Northern Luzon develops into tropical depression

“Obet” forecast to gradually intensify by mid-Friday

(Eagle News) — The low pressure area east of extreme Northern Luzon has developed into a tropical depression.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, so far, “Obet” was estimated 1,055 km east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

From Friday evening to Saturday morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, are possible over Batanes, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and the rest of mainland Cagayan.

From Saturday morning until the afternoon, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and the northern portions of Abra and Ilocos Sur.

PAGASA said based on the latest forecast scenario, a tropical cyclone wind signal may be hoisted for some areas in Northern Luzon tonight or tomorrow at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the prevailing northeasterly surface wind flow will bring strong to gale-force winds over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte in the next 24 hours.

“Obet” is forecast to track generally northwestward or north northwestward until this afternoon before moving generally southwestward or west-southwestward for the remainder of today through tomorrow.

It s forecast to gradually intensify by mid-Friday as it moves closer to extreme Northern Luzon and may reach tropical storm category by late Friday or early Saturday.