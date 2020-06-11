LPA off Catanduanes to develop into tropical depression today, will be named “Butchoy”

(Eagle News) –The low pressure area off Catanduanes is expected to develop into a tropical depression anytime today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Raymond Ordinario, once this happens, the tropical depression will be called “Butchoy.”

As of 10 a.m., PAGASA said in its latest weather advisory that the LPA was situated 110 kilometers northwest of Virac or 65 kilometers east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte.

The weather bureau said the LPA and the prevailing southwesterly windflow over Palawan, Visayas and, Mindanao will bring scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon and Western Visayas.

PAGASA said scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the rest of Visayas, the rest of Palawan, and Central Luzon.

“Floodings and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

As for coastal water conditions, the weather bureau said moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon in the next 24 hours due to the weather disturbance.

Those with small seacraft are therefore advised not to venture out to sea.