LPA off Cagayan may develop into tropical depression in next 36 hours, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area off Cagayan may develop into a tropical depression in the next 36 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s Aldczar Aurelio said so far, the LPA was situated 135 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City.

It is expected to pass by the Batanes area, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is still affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Because of the two weather systems, PAGASA said Ilocos Region, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Metro Manila will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers.

Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers, too, due to the southwest monsoon, Aurelio said.

Partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms, on the other hand, are expected in the rest of Mindanao.