LPA off Cagayan develops into tropical depression; TD “Helen” likely to exit PAR on Tuesday morning

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area off Cagayan has developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of TD “Helen” was so far estimated 240 kilometers west of Calayan.

“Helen,” which is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, is forecast to move generally westward over the Luzon Sea at 25 kph, and is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Tuesday.

According to PAGASA, “Helen” is forecast to make landfall over Guangdong Province in southern China on Wednesday evening.

So far, no tropical cyclone wind signal has been raised over any part of the country but tonight until tomorrow morning, the southwest monsoon will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Ilocos Region, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula, PAGASA said.

PAGASA said “flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.”

The weather bureau is also monitoring a low pressure area located 240 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur but the LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, PAGASA said.