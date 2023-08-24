LPA off Cagayan develops into a tropical depression

TD “Goring” may enhance southwest monsoon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area over the Philippine Sea off Cagayan has developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said TD “Goring” is so far estimated 400 kilometers east northeast of Aparri, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving west northwestward slowly.

Although as it is, TD “Goring” is less likely to bring heavy rainfall over the country in the next three days, if it shifts westward, heavy rainfall over portions of Cagayan Valley in the next three days may be expected, PAGASA said.

The southwest monsoon may also be enhanced by “Goring” beginning Sunday or Monday, which can lead to occasional rains over the western portions of Central and Southern Luzon.

“Goring” is forecast to intensify throughout the forecast period and may reach the tropical storm category tonight or tomorrow morning.