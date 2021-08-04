LPA off Batanes intensifies into tropical depression, is named “Gorio”

(Eagle News) — The low pressure area spotted off Batanes has developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said TD “Gorio,” as it is now called, was so far located 550 kilometers northeast of Itbayat.

The weather bureau said it would issue a weather bulletin at 11 a.m. for the tropical depression.

Earlier, PAGASA said it was monitoring another tropical depression, this time, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Monsoon rains, however, it said, will prevail over Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan as the southwest monsoon continues to affect the country.

Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and of Cagayan Valley, PAGASA said, will have occasional rains.

PAGASA said the rest of the Philippines will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.