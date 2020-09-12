LPA now in vicinity of Botolan, Zambales

Rainshowers expected in parts of country due to easterlies, localized thunderstorms

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the low pressure area it was monitoring off Northern Luzon is now in the vicinity of Botolan, Zambales.

PAGASA said the easterlies were also affecting Davao region and Caraga, which means cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers are expected in those areas.

The weather bureau said the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, and Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will also have the same conditions.

PAGASA said Northern and Central Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters like Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of the country.