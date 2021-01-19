LPA, northeast monsoon to bring cloudy skies, rains over parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, January 19.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area 65 km east southeast of Masbate City, Masbate and the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Western and Central Visayas, Caraga, Occidental Mindoro, and rest of CALABARZON will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms also due to the LPA.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and Aurora, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with rains because of the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers .

PAGASA said Luzon and parts of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.