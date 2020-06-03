LPA monitored off Cagayan; ITCZ affects Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Cagayan.

PAGASA said as of 3 a.m., the LPA was estimated 635 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan or 610 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora.

An Intertropical Convergence Zone is also affecting Palawan, Western Visayas, and Mindanao.

Mindanao, Western Visayas, and Palawan will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms s a result.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight ro moderate coastal waters.