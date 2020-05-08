LPA may enter PAR on Saturday, May 9: PAGASA

(Eagle News) – -The low pressure area being monitored off Davao City may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, May 9.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 3 p.m., the LPA was located 960 kilometers east of the city.

The easterlies are also affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers to the entire Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro.

Light to moderate winds from the Northeast to East will prevail over those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Nagtipunan in Quirino.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected in the area today.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards. Residents of mountain slopes are advised of possible landslides mudslides, rock slides and flash floods,” PAGASA said.