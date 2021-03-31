LPA enters PAR; scattered rains expected over Mindanao and parts of Visayas

(Eagle News) — The low pressure area being monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the LPA, which was initially spotted off Mindanao, was spotted 180 kilometers southwest of General Santos City.

PAGASA said Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Negros Occidental will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies affecting Luzon and Visayas.

According to the weather bureau, the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.