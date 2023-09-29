LPA enters PAR, develops into a tropical depression

Heavy rainfall possible over Batanes, Babuyan Islands due to TD “Jenny,” PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area east of Central Luzon has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and has developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said now-TD “Jenny” is so far located 1400 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and has a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said it is moving westward at 20 kph.

Although the tropical depression is not directly affecting the country, the weather bureau said heavy rainfall may be experienced in Batanes and Babuyan Islands in the next five days due to its proximity.

PAGASA said the tropical depression may also enhance the southwest monsoon beginning Sunday, leading to possibly occasional rains over the western portions of Central and Southern Luzon.

Gusty conditions are also expected over most parts of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

“Jenny” is forecast to intensify throughout the forecast period and may reach the tropical storm category on Saturday afternoon.