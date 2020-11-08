LPA east of Mindanao develops into tropical depression

“Ulysses” now estimated 800 east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area east of Mindanao has developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ulysses” was now estimated 800 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving northwest at 15 kph.

PAGASA said Tropical Depression “Ulysses” will move generally northwest until Tuesday morning.

Afterwards, it is forecast to turn west and head towards the Bicol Region, where it is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

Over the next three days, “Ulysses” is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 to 36 hours.

It may reach the typhoon category on Wednesday prior to landfall.

According to PAGASA, “Ulysses” was currently not directly causing severe weather over any portion of the country at this time.

“It is likely that the winds and rainfall associated with this tropical cyclone will begin affecting portions of Eastern Visays and Bicol Region beginning on Tuesday or Wednesday,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the circulation of “Ulysses” and the prevailing easterlies will bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of the country.

Mariners of small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.