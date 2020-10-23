LPA east of Mindanao develops into tropical depression, is named “Quinta”

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area east of Mindanao has developed into a tropical depression.

In its 3 p.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the weather disturbance is now called “Quinta.”

PAGASA said at present, moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Lanao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Davao de Oro, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur but due to thunderstorms.

These conditions are being experienced in portions of Bukidnon (Malaybalay, Impasug-ong, Lantapan, Pangantucan), Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan, Rosario), Misamis Occidental (Concepcion, Dvictoriano Chiongbian), Davao Oriental, North Cotabato (Banisilan, Alamada), Zamboanga del Norte, and Tawi Tawi.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City), and Masbate (Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

The weather bureau said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds, meanwhile, are expected over Apayao (Santa Marcela), Cagayan (Allacapan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Lasam and Santo Niño), Ilocos Norte (Batac City, Carasi, LaoagCity, Nueva Era, San Nicolas and Vintar), and Kalinga(Balbalan and Tanudan) due to thunderstorms.

These are being experienced in Flora, Kabugao, Luna and Pudtol in Apayao; and in Abulug, Claveria, Pamplona, Rizal and Sanchez Mira in Cagayan.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.