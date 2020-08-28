LPA east of Isabela develops into tropical depression, is named “Julian”

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area east of Isabela has developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the LPA, which intensified at 8 a.m., is now called “Julian.”

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is affecting the country, too.

As a result, Bicol region and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, also due to localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.