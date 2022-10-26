LPA east of Eastern Visayas develops into tropical depression

TD “Paeng” moving west-northwestward slowly

(Eagle News) — The low pressure area east of Eastern Visayas has developed into a tropical depression.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of Tropical Depression “Paeng” is so far 965 km east of Eastern Visayas.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

“Paeng” is so far moving west northwestward slowly.

From Friday morning through Saturday morning, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are possible over Bicol Region.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Eastern Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Rizal, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Visayas and Cagayan Valley.

From Saturday morning through Sunday, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are also possible over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and the northern portion of Aurora.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also expected over Ilocos Norte, and the rest of Aurora, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

Based on the latest forecast scenario, a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal may be hoisted for some areas in Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region tomorrow morning at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring strong to gale-force winds over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte in the next 24 hours.

Tropical Depression “Paeng” is forecast to track generally westward until tomorrow afternoon, then it will turn west-northwestward for the remainder of tomorrow through Saturday morning.