LPA east of Eastern Samar develops into tropical depression; Signal No. 1 raised over Sorsogon, other areas due to TD “Ofel”

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area east of Eastern Samar has developed into a tropical depression.

Because of Tropical Depression “Ofel,” a tropical cyclone wind signal number one has been raised over Sorsogon in Luzon; and Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Borongan City, San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad), and the northern portion of Samar (Pinabacdao, Villareal, Talalora, Daram, Zumarraga, Calbiga, Hinabangan, Paranas, San Sebastian, Motiong, Jiabong, Catbalogan City, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Tarangnan, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An) in the Visayas.

So far, “Ofel” was located 115 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph, and will move generally north-northwestward today through tomorrow afternoon.

It is expected to make landfall over the Eastern Samar-Northern Samar area tomorrow morning.

By tomorrow afternoon, PAGASA said “Ofel” will move northwestward or west-northwestward traversing the southern portion of Southern Luzon.

It is forecast to reach the tropical storm category within 48 hours once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea.

Today through tomorrow morning, moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Catanduanes, Masbate including Ticao Island, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the rest of Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region, PAGASA said.

Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Areas under tropical cyclone wind signal number one, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and the northern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar may experience occasional gusts associated with the tropical depression, PAGASA said.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea.