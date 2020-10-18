LPA east of Catanduanes develops into tropical depression, is named “Pepito”

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area east of Catanduanes has developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Pepito, ” which is located 820 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, will move west northwestward or northwestward today, then turn more westward tomorrow towards the Northern Luzon-Central Luzon area.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, moving at 20 kph.

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone is forecast to make landfall over the eastern coast of Northern Luzon-Central Luzon area tomorrow evening or Wednesday early morning.

It may emerge of the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

According to PAGASA, “Pepito” will likely remain a tropical depression over the next 36 hours and may make landfall as a tropical depression or a weak tropical storm.

After crossing the landmass of Luzon. “Pepito” may further intensify over the West Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category by Friday, PAGASA said.

Today, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangasamoro, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani. Flooding (including flashfloods).

The weather bureau said rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

The northeasterly surface windflow partly enhanced by “Pepito” may also bring strong-force to near gale-force winds with occasional gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the coastal and mountainous areas of northern Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Northern Samar.

According to PAGASA, a gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Isabela due to rough to very rough seas caused by the northeasterly surface windflow.

This means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas due to “Pepito” and the northeasterly surface windflow, on the other hand, will be experienced in the next 24 hours over the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Bicol Region and the seaboards of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea.