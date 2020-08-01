LPA east of Cagayan now Tropical Depression “Dindo”

Rains expected in parts of PHL as southwest monsoon enhances another tropical depression outside PAR

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area east of Cagayan has developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, no tropical cyclone warning signals are raised because of TD “Dindo,” which was last seen 8 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 10 kph.

The southwest monsoon, however, is being enhanced by another tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, or 920 km west of Northern Luzon.

This will bring occasional monsoon rains (light to moderate with at times heavy) over Luzon, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,Rainfall” PAGASA said.

A gale warning is in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.

Sea travel is risky over these areas due to rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA said those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the other seaboards of the country due to moderate to rough seas.