LPA east of Aurora develops into tropical depression

TD “Enteng” to bring moderate, heavy rains to Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas; to enhance southwest monsoon

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area east of Aurora has developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the LPA, which became TD “Enteng” at 2 a.m. today, is estimated 510 km east of Baler or 445 km east of Casiguran, packing

maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving northwards at 10 kph, and will remain far from the Philippine landmass.

It is forecast to move near or over the southern islands of the Ryukyu archipelago and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow afternoon, with intensification into a tropical storm likely by tomorrow morning.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is so far in effect but “Enteng” will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by the tropical depression will, on the other hand, bring monsoon rains over Zambales, Bataan, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, and Northern Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands) and occasional rains over Pangasinan, the rest of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, the rest of MIMAROPA, and the rest of Visayas.

Tomorrow, the enhanced southwest monsoon may bring rains over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Mindoro Provinces, Calamian Islands, and Kalayaan Islands, and occasional rains over the rest of Luzon and Western Visayas.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Those with small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas due to moderate to rough seas.