Lorenzana welcomes appointment of Galvez as “chief implementer” of national action plan vs COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday, March 27, welcomed the appointment of Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. as the “chief implementer” of the Philippines’ national action plan against the coronavirus disease 2019.

“I look forward to working with Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. as the chief implementer of the government’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID19 under the national action plan,” Lorenzana said.

According to the Defense secretary, the NAP would be in charge of the logistics of the government measures against COVID-19.

He said this was so that the frontliners, including health workers, can focus on their job of tracing, isolating, and treating victims of the disease.

He said he, together with Galvez and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, “will ensure that the government’s lockdown measures are strictly enforced.”

“Vital to the success of this effort is the high level of Inter-Agency Coordination that the defense and security sector should implement,” he said.

He also urged Filipinos to do their part and to manifest patriotism by following the mandatory quarantine.

“Let us all do our part in stemming the spread of infection and flatten the curve as soon as possible,” Lorenzana said.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said Lorenzana would chair the NAP.

Año, on the other hand, is the vice chairman.