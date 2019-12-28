Lorenzana wants probe of picture of rebel-returnees in Masbate

(Eagle News)–Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has ordered a probe into what a Philippine Army unit has admitted was a manipulated picture of surrendering rebels.

Major Ricky Aguilar, spokesperson of the military unit behind the picture, has admitted the picture of rebels who surrendered in Masbate had been Photoshopped, but only “for the sole purpose of ensuring the safety of the lives of the [former rebels] and their families.”

“I have directed the CG (Commanding General) Army to make an inquiry,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

He was referring to Army Chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay.

“Sanctions will be meted to those who perpetrated it. This is very serious because it undermines the efforts of the whole Organization, the AFP,” Lorenzana said.