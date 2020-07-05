Lorenzana to critics of anti-terrorism law: Read and understand it, give it a chance

(Eagle News)–Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Sunday, July 5, urged critics to “read and understand” the anti-terrorism law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, July 3.

Lorenzana issued the statement following claims from some sectors, including activists, the law could be used to stifle dissent.

They in particular called out the 14-day detention of a suspected terrorist without a judicial warrant of arrest allowed under the law, a period which could be extended by an additional ten days.

But former and current law enforcers such as Senator Ping Lacson and Armed Forces spokesperson Edgar Arevalo said the law would give lawmen the protection they needed in the fight against terrorism.

“We appeal to the public to give this law a chance and not to be swayed by misinformation and disinformation,” Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana echoed the stand of law enforcers and former law enforcers, saying the law, which takes effect on July 19, “is a much-needed measure to clothe law enforcement agencies with the necessary power to contain and eradicate terrorists who don’t play by any rules and who hide behind our laws to pursue their evil deeds.”