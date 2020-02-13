Lorenzana: Military exercises with US to continue until 180 days VFA is still in effect are up

(Eagle News) — The military exercises between the Philippines and the United States will proceed as planned this year despite the Philippine government’s move to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Thursday, Feb. 13.

In a statement, Lorenzana said this was because the exercises would take place within the 180-day period the VFA would still be in effect even after one party has been notified of its termination.

Once the 180 days are up, Lorenzana said the military exercises would be discontinued.

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. signed the formal notice of termination of the agreement, which governs the conduct of American soldiers on Philippine soil as they conduct the military exercises with their counterparts.

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to scrap the VFA after the US cancelled Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s US visa.

Dela Rosa said he believed this was because of his role in the drug war as former national police chief.

The US has repeatedly criticized the administration’s drug war.

Dela Rosa said Duterte’s threat was due to one-sided foreign relations.

US President Donald Trump has said the US was “fine” with the termination, adding he has good relations with Duterte.

He added the US would also save money with the termination of the agreement.