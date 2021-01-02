Lorenzana lauds PNP decision to dismiss 9 cops in slay of Army personnel

(Eagle News) — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has welcomed the Philippine National Police’s decision to dismiss the nine policemen who figured in a shooting with four Army personnel in Jolo, Sulu last year.

In a statement, Lorenzana also sympathized with the families of Police Senior Master Sergeant Abdelzhimar H Padjiri, Police Master Sergeant Hanie U. Baddiri, Police Staff Sergeant Iskandar I. Susulan, Police Staff Sergeant Ernisar P. Sappal, Police Corporal Sulki M. Andaki, Patrolman Mohammad Nur E. Pasani, Police Staff Sergeant Almudzrin M. Hadjaruddin, Patrolman Alkajal J. Mandangan, and Patrolman Rajiv G. Putalan, who he said were “as much a victim of the incident as the families of the Army intelligence personnel–two of whom were officers–who were killed.”

“Moving forward, we hope that the AFP and PNP learn from this incident, and take concrete steps to prevent such things from happening in the future,” he said.

On Friday, PNP Chief Debold Sinas said he approved the dismissal of the nine policemen who shot and killed Major Marvin Indammog, Captain Irwin Managuelod, Sergeant Jaime Velasco and Corporal Abdal Asula in Barangay Walled on June 29, 2020.

The Army personnel were on a mission to identify suicide bombers when they were stopped at a police checkpoint.

The personnel identified themselves as Army personnel, but they were told further verification was needed at the police station.

A police report said the Army personnel tried to flee and pointed their guns at the policemen, prompting them to fire.

The National Bureau of Investigation, however, filed charges for four counts of murder and planting of evidence in July against the policemen.

According to Sinas, the policemen shall be turned over to their families 10 days after the dismissal is finalized.