Locsin: Filipinos on board Diamond Princess to be repatriated on Tuesday

(Eagle News)–The Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess will be repatriated on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

Locsin made the announcement in a Tweet on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The new schedule of the repatriation is two days after the original schedule on Sunday.

The Department of Health said the repatriation had to be rescheduled so the tests on the over 400 Filipinos who wish to return could be completed.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the repatriates will be taken to the New Clark City so they could undergo another 14-day quarantine.

The first batch of Filipinos repatriated by the government from novel coronavirus-hit areas in China was released from the New Clark City after they completed the required 14-day quarantine.