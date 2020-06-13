Local carriers to public: Don’t go to airport without confirmed flight

(Eagle News)–The Air Carriers Association of the Philippines (ACAP) on Saturday, June 13, urged members of the public to proceed to the airport only when they have confirmed flights.

In a statement, ACAP, which is composed of Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, AirAsia Philippines, Cebgo, and PAL Express, said the situation was “very fluid” at the moment, with flights that are limited as airlines comply with restrictions from the national government and local government units changing as they manage the “current public health situation.”

ACAP said those who arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) whose flights have been canceled or have a different travel date will not be allowed to enter the terminal by airport security.

Those who are unable to present boarding documents at the terminal entrance will also not be allowed to enter the airport premises.

“Passengers are strongly urged to check the email address and mobile numbers provided to the airlines upon booking their flights for any changes to their flight schedules. Those who booked through travel agencies or asked others to book their flights should also check with them for any updates,” ACAP said.

Contact details

Those who booked with AirAsia Philippines, ACAP said, may check their up-to-date flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus.

They may also contact the AirAsia support team via support.airasia.com or Emergency Hotline number (02)8722-2742.

Cebu Pacific or Cebgo passengers were advised to check their real-time flight status via https://bit.ly/CEBFlightStatusCheck.

“For other concerns, they may message via the official Cebu Pacific Facebook or Twitter accounts, or through http://bit.ly/CEBrequest,” ACAP said, noting they could also call +632-8702-0888 or rebook their flights online via http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight.

Philippine Airlines and PAL Express passengers may check their up-to-date flight status through the Flight Status Tab on PAL’s Website or the updated public advisories in PAL’s official Facebook Page.

“They may also call PAL’s hotlines (+632 88558888 or toll free number 1-800-I-FLYPAL) and press 2 (Arrival and Departure Information),” ACAP said.

ACAP said members of the public may also reach out to the NCR Crisis Intervention Unit Hotline at (02)8734-8635 or to NAIA through text hotline 0917-8396242 or 0918-9186242.

They may also call the voice hotline 88771-1111 for inquiries.

Travel documents needed

The local carriers also reminded passengers travel documents must be secured before proceeding to the airport for a confirmed flight.

ACAP said a travel authority or travel pass issued by the Joint Task Force COVID Shield and a medical certificate from the municipal or city health office are required to travel across provinces or regions.

“Other travel documents required by local government units (LGU) may be applicable. Guests are strongly advised to check with the LGU of their destination for local travel requirements,” the group said.

“We are working with the Department of Transportation, the Civil Aeronautics Board, the Manila International Airport Authority and other government agencies to find ways to expedite the mounting of additional flights,” ACAP added.