List of LGUs with announced curfews

(Eagle News)–Several local government units have announced curfews in their respective areas as a precaution against the 2019 coronavirus disease.

The following cities said the curfew would be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

-Caloocan

-Cebu City

– Las Piñas

– Makati

-Pasig

-Manila

-Muntinlupa

-Navotas

-Pasay

-Parañaque

-Quezon City

-San Juan City

-Taguig

Earlier, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Metro Manila would have a curfew.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government later said this would depend on ordinances each LGU would issue.

The MMDA said no arrests would be made but those needlessly out beyond those hours will be told to go home.