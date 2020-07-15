List of areas, quarantine classifications starting July 16 until July 31

Metro Manila still under GCQ, Cebu City under MECQ

(Eagle News)– The Palace on Wednesday night announced the quarantine classifications for different parts of the country starting tomorrow, July 16, to July 31.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, only Cebu City shall remain under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

He said this means residents can only go out to purchase necessities and for work if that industry is allowed to operate. Public gatherings are also restricted to five.

Below is the list of other areas and their respective community classifications as read out loud by Roque:

General Community Quarantine: Although the economy is open in these areas, Roque said children, the elderly and those with co-morbidities should still stay at home. Dine-in in restaurants is so far allowed at 30 percent of the restaurant’s capacity, but this will increase to 50 percent come July 21, Roque said.

Metro Manila: If COVID-19 transmission doesn’t slow down, in two weeks time, Metro Manila will revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine, Roque said.

Laguna

Cavite

Rizal

Lapu Lapu City

Mandaue City

Ormoc City

Southern Leyte

Zamboanga City

Butuan City

Agusan del Norte

Basilan

Talisay, Minglanilla, Concepcion in Cebu

Modified General Community Quarantine (medium-risk areas): According to Roque, although the economy is more open in these areas, local government units should still impose localized or granular lockdowns. He said there should be zoning and strict enforcement of health and safety protocols. Locally stranded individuals who return to these areas should also be quarantined for 14 days

CAR: Benguet, Baguio

Region 1: Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Ilocos Norte, Dagupan

Region 2: Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya

Region 3: Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City

Region 4A: Batangas, Quezon, Lucena City

Region 4B: Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City

Region 5: Albay, Masbate, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Naga City

Region 6: Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Antique, Aklan, Guimaras, Iloilo City, Bacolod City

Region 7: Negros Oriental, Bohol, Cebu Province

Region 8: Western Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Tacloban City

Region 9: Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte

Region 10: Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Cagayan de Oro City, Iligan City

Region 11: Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao City

Region 12: Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato, South Cotabato, General Santos City

Region 13: Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur

BARMM: Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao

Modified General Community Quarantine (low-risk): In these areas, Roque said quarantines are still in effect. Health and safety protocols should still be followed.

Rest of country

“Nagpapapaala tayo na gaya ng sinabi ng (University of the Philippines) bagamat may mga forecast na hanggang 80,000 ang magakakaCOVID sa bansa itong Hulyo, tama na himukin natin ang isa’t isa na sana gawin ang lahat ng hakbang para di (ito matupad) pagdating ng Hulyo,” Roque said.