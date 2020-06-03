Liquor ban still in place in Manila amid GCQ

(Eagle News) – The liquor ban imposed over the city of Manila is still in place despite transition to general community quarantine, and business owners caught selling alcoholic beverages will face closure, the city’s mayor announced on Tuesday, June 2.

“[A] liquor ban is still being implemented despite the city’s transition to General Community Quarantine”, Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said in the statement.

Domagoso reminded owners of convenience stores, groceries, and other establishments that the sale of alcoholic beverages is “merely a privilege”.

“[H]uwag po kayo magbabakasakali you closing your business. We’re going to shut it down. We’re very strict with this (Don’t take chances, we are going to shut down your business. We’re very strict with this,” Domagoso said.

He urged the public to instead use the financial aid received from the government to procure basis necessities instead.

“Sana po maunawaan niyo po ako, tutal bisyo lang naman ito, ang hinihingi ko lang naman ay pansamantala…Itong mga salapi na ito na binibigay na ayuda eh yan po ay para meron kayong pambili ng pagkain (I hope you understand, this is only a vice, all I ask for is temporary…the financial aid given to you is to buy food)”, Domagoso said.

Eagle News Service