Light to moderate with at times heavy rains expected in M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila due to the low pressure area off Oriental Mindoro.

In its recent advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these conditions will also be experienced CALABARZON, Metro Manila, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Aurora, Bulacan, Bataan, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and the Calamian Islands, as the LPA situated 80 kilometers northwest of Calapan or 75 km southwest of Tanauan, Batangas moved generally westward.

Occasional to frequent light to moderate rains may prevail over Pangasinan and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

According to PAGASA, the LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical depression but flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall.

“Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels,” PAGASA said.