Light rains forecast in parts of N. Luzon as northeast monsoon affects country

(Eagle News)-Light rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon as the northeast monsoon affects the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with light rains will be experienced over the provinces of Aurora, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province and Ifugao.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, on the other hand, are expected over Batanes, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will also prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

PAGASA said the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.