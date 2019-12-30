Light rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)-Light rains are expected in parts of the country today, Dec. 31.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley Region, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast Monsoon affects extreme Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting the rest of the country.