LGUs given 15 calendar days to manage distribution of ayuda

Period may be extended upon LGU request

(Eagle News) — Local government units are given 15 calendar days to manage the distribution of financial assistance to eligible individuals for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila but the period may be extended upon request of the LGU.

This is based on Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 3, s. 2021 for the release and distribution of ayuda in the National Capital Region recently approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Under the guidelines, affected low-income individuals can expect P1,000 while a low-income family P4,000 each.

“The target beneficiaries of these Ayuda in NCR are the low-income individuals and families identified by the LGUs, who are physically residing, permanently or temporarily, or present in the city or municipality under ECQ, at the time of the ECQ declaration,” Interior Secretary Eduardo M. Año said.

Año said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development shall provide technical assistance to the LGUs while the Department of the Interior and Local Government shall monitor or supervise the management and distribution of the financial assistance by the LGUs.

The DILG Secretary said that each LGU is mandated to create its own Grievance and Appeals Committee to address complaints or grievances coming from constituents.

The local chief executive (LCE) shall also determine the composition of the committee.

The LGU may also create similar committees at the barangay-level, if necessary.

“I have also issued a directive to create per LGU a Joint Monitoring and Inspection Committee (JMIC) which shall be composed of the DILG/City Municipal Local Government Operations Officer as Chairperson, City/Municipal Social Welfare Officers, representative from DSWD Field Office (C/MAT Representative), and the City Director/Chief of Police,” he said.

Under the circular, the Philippine National Police should provide security assistance to the LGU personnel in charge of the distribution of financial assistance.

The PNP shall provide security, sustain peace, and help maintain public order most especially in the actual distribution of the assistance, the guidelines said.

The enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila took effect on Aug. 6 and will end on Aug. 20.