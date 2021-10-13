Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado takes oath as new DPWH chief

(Eagle News) — Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado has been formally appointed as the new Department of Public Works and Highways chief.

Mercado was seen taking his oath before Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in a picture posted by his son, Maasin Mayor Nacional Mercado.

The congressman, currently the vice chair of the House committee on public works and highways, assumed the post left vacated by Mark Villar, who resigned to push through with his plan to run for senator in the 2022 elections.

The next polls will be held in May.

The last day of filing of certificates of candidacy ended on Oct. 8.