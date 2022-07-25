Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez elected Speaker of the House

(Eagle News) — Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday, July 25.

Of the 309 House members, 282 voted for the lawmaker.

Four abstained and 22 did not vote.

The Leyte lawmaker was nominated by Ilocos Norte Representative Sandro Marcos.

This was seconded by Reps. Ralph Recto, Camille Villar, Isidro Ungab, Raymond Democrito Mendoza, Roberto Puno, Kristine Singson-Meehan, and Aurelio Gonzales.

No other nomination for the post was made.

Under House rules, those who did not vote for Romualdez will elect their minority leader amongst themselves.