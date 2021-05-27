Leonen hails dismissal of impeachment complaint vs him

(Eagle News) — Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on Thursday, May 27, welcomed the decision of the House of Representatives’ justice committee to junk the impeachment complaint filed against him.

In a statement, Leonen said a “dismissal on the basis of the mere face of the complaint affirms the baselessness of the grounds raised.”

He said it is an “act that powerfully speaks for itself,” and was also a reminder to “some” people “not to waste our time and resources for narrow parochial selfish gains.”

“This is not the time to destroy institutions to satisfy greed and lust for power,” he said, without giving names.

He had a message for the “prime movers” of the complaint and those who have supported them, saying “I wish you well, and I wish that you will also find your own peace.”

“There are those in positions of leadership who will clearly see your motives and will do the right thing. Our people clearly see your motives. At the right time, they will do the right thing,” he said.

In unanimously junking the complaint filed by Edwin Cordevilla of the Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government, some members of the House justice committee noted that the complaint was based on hearsay as it was based on newspaper clippings.

House rules on impeachment proceedings state that the verification of the complaint should be based on personal knowledge or authentic records.

Cordevilla had sought Leonen’s impeachment for supposed culpable violation of the 1987 Constitution, delaying the resolution of cases, and betrayal of public trust.