“Leon” exits PAR

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Leon” has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Leon,” with international name “Noul,” exited PAR at 3 a.m. today, and has continued to maintain its strength.

So far, it is located 360 kilometers northwest of Kalayaan Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

According to PAGASA, the tropical storm will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring light to moderate to at times heavy rains to Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Caraga, Aurora and Quezon.

Intermittent gusts due to the southwest monsoon may also be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslide may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

A gale warning is in effect over the western seaboards of Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, and Bataan, which will have rough to rough to very rough seas.

Sea travel is risky over these areas.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will prevail over the seaboards of the rest of the country.

Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautions when venturing out to sea.