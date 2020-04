Panelo to remain as presidential legal counsel

(Eagle News)–Lawyer Harry Roque is returning to Malacañang as President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the confirmation, saying he would still retain his position as presidential legal counsel.

Roque stepped down in October 2018 to run as senator in the recent elections.

He, however, withdrew his candidacy later on citing health reasons.