(Eagle News)–Mayon Volcano continued to show intensified unrest, with a very slow effusion of lava flow and lava collapse found within 3.3 kilometers from the crater, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Saturday, June 17.

PHIVOLCS said the lava flow had a maximum length of 1.5 kilometers and the lava collapse was found on Mi-isi and Bonga gullies.

Two volcanic earthquakes, 280 rockfall events, and nine pyroclastic density current events were also monitored.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 978 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS said a 100-meter-tall plume was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone is banned.

The ban on aircraft flying close to the volcano is also in place.

Mayon remains on alert level 3.

Earlier, Albay, where the volcano is located, was placed under a state of calamity due to Mayon’s possible “hazardous eruption.”

Almost 20,000 residents have so far been evacuated.