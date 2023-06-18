Lava flow spanning 1.5 kilometers monitored at Mayon: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–A slow lava flow 1.5 kilometers long has been monitored at Mayon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Sunday, June 18.

PHIVOLCS said also monitored were three volcanic earthquakes, 274 rockfall events and 11 pyroclastic density current events.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 1004 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS said a 100-meter-tall plume was also monitored heading westward.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone is banned.

The ban on aircraft flying close to the volcano is also in place.

Mayon remains on alert level 3, which means it is in an intensified unrest.

Earlier, Albay, where the volcano is located, was placed under a state of calamity due to Mayon’s possible “hazardous eruption.”